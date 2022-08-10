Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Milwaukee Tool opens latest manufacturing plant (access required)

Milwaukee Tool opens latest manufacturing plant (access required)

The governor and business leaders celebrated the new manufacturing plant opening on Wednesday.

By: Ethan Duran August 10, 2022 2:19 pm

Milwaukee Tool opened its latest manufacturing plant to Gov. Tony Evers and business leaders in West Bend on Wednesday. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo