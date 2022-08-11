Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press August 11, 2022 7:18 am

Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin's primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous.

