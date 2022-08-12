Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Fourth fire in vacant Northridge Mall sparks frustration (access required)

Fourth fire in vacant Northridge Mall sparks frustration (access required)

Lack of security and maintenance posed a huge risk for firefighters, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

By: Ethan Duran August 12, 2022 1:22 pm

Milwaukee’s fire chief expressed his outrage after fire crews extinguished flames for the fourth time this summer at the former Northridge Mall on Wednesday. The mall has been the center of a legal battle between the city and building owners for several years. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo