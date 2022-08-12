Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Milwaukee Common Council votes to support new juvenile justice facility plans (access required)

Milwaukee Common Council votes to support new juvenile justice facility plans (access required)

Plants for a juvenile justice center in Milwaukee’s northern aldermanic district moved forward after city council members voted Friday.

By: Ethan Duran August 12, 2022 2:03 pm

The new juvenile justice center planned for Milwaukee got the votes it needed for approval at Friday’s Common Council session. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo