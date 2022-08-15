Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group must secure its building after a fourth fire this summer

By: Ethan Duran August 15, 2022 2:04 pm

A Milwaukee judge ruled on Monday that the owners of the former Northridge Mall will have to secure the vacant building by Friday or pay $2,000 a day, local outlets reported. The mall, at 8110 W. Brown Deer Road, was the site of four major blazes possibly set by trespassers within 30 days. 

