Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Road repair start in Peninsula State Park (access required)

Road repair start in Peninsula State Park (access required)

Crews will remove roadside trees in late August to prepare for pavement repair.

By: Ethan Duran August 15, 2022 11:46 am

Construction crews will start to repair roads throughout Peninsula State Park in Door County on Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced. Visitors should expect temporary road closings, flagged single-lane roads and detours while crews rebuild culverts and repave roads for the rest of the year. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo