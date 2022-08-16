Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court: Mask order didn't violate shop's free speech rights

By: Associated Press August 16, 2022 7:50 am

Dane County health officials didn't violate free speech protections when they cited a Middleton cafe for advertising itself as a "mask-free zone" during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

