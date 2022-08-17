Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Iverson Construction scoops biggest award in WisDOT's August letting

By: Ethan Duran August 17, 2022 12:39 pm

The state awarded nearly $5.1 million to Kieler-based Iverson Construction, a division of Mathy Construction Company, to rebuild a roughly 3-mile stretch of State Highway 39 in Iowa County.

