Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Judge: Anti-immigration group’s environment suit can proceed (access required)

Judge: Anti-immigration group’s environment suit can proceed (access required)

By: Associated Press August 17, 2022 1:03 pm

An anti-immigration group has scored a legal victory in its federal lawsuit arguing the Biden administration violated environmental law when it halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo