Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / 2022 Women in Construction / Daily Reporter honors its 2022 Women in Construction (access required)

Daily Reporter honors its 2022 Women in Construction (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 18, 2022 4:30 pm

The Daily Reporter honored 30 visionary women during its fifth annual Women in Construction awards and networking event on Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Garage.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo