Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Greenfield denies rezoning for apartment project with 257 units (access required)

Greenfield denies rezoning for apartment project with 257 units (access required)

By: Ethan Duran August 18, 2022 10:09 am

The Greenfield Common Council voted Tuesday to deny rezoning a property for “Verde Terrace Apartments,” a planned multi-family development with 257 apartments.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo