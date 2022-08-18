Howland finds plenty of room  to rise in the ranks at Wellenstein

Nicole Howland started more than 20 years ago as a receptionist for Wellenstein & Sons.

Since then, she has risen through the ranks to become office manager for the company and, most recently, vice president. Her roles include overseeing and managing nearly all of the corporate side of the business, including human resources, accounting and insurance.

“Nicole is the glue that holds things together at our company, both for the field and office staff,” said Nick Wellenstein, project manager. “Whether it’s handling major challenges related to her role or something simple like putting together company outings, Nicole makes everyone feel like they are part of the family that we value so much at our company. We wouldn’t be where we are today without her leadership.”

Howland said that when she joined the company, she was eager to learn and wanted to work her way up. Over the years, she has gained invaluable experience while working for a fourth-generation, family-owned business.

“It is very rewarding, and we all work extremely hard and always help each other out when needed,” she said.

She said the fact that the construction industry is always changing is one of the many things that keep her interested in her work.

“I love that every day brings a new challenge and you are constantly learning new things,” Howland said. “I enjoy all the relationships we’ve built with our clients, and seeing completed projects is a huge sense of accomplishment. Our team here is hands-down number one, which makes coming to work every day great!”

As for girls and young women who might be considering the construction industry, Howland has this advice:

“Work hard, always give 110 percent, never give up, always smile and you can accomplish anything you want to.”