Markham leads by example at Riley

Shortly after joining Riley Construction, Ashley Markham showed great initiative.

Markham, now project manager at the firm, showed no shyness about taking on large projects, and she has since been able to develop many strong relationships with clients.

Markham has been the lead project manager on several Milwaukee Tool projects and has been instrumental in making the company one of Riley Construction’s largest clients. Her projects for Milwaukee Tool include a 120,000-sqaure-foot research and development facility and a two-story, 52,000-square-foot office building renovation in Menomonee Falls.

She also helped complete a 4,295-square-foot cafeteria renovation at the Milwaukee Tool Headquarters in Brookfield and a new three-story 115,000-square-foot facility built directly across from the Milwaukee Tool Headquarters.

“Ashley’s personality shines through with her ability to see the big picture and solve problems quickly while maintaining positive relationships with everyone around her,” said her colleague, Kelly Wright. “At Riley, Ashley often works with younger project engineers to help develop their careers through coaching. She has an innate ability to help others around her grow. Through navigating difficult projects, Ashley has obtained a lot of industry experience that she is always willing to share with others.”

Markham also places an emphasis on giving back. For four years, she served as a board member for the Gateway Technical College Foundation, which helps reduce financial barriers and provides opportunities for students looking to develop their careers after graduation.

She has also been involved with Feed Our Starving Children — a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing meals to children in need throughout the world. These efforts resulted in 99 boxes containing 21,384 meals being distributed to feed 59 kids for a year.

She has also taken part in various donation drives organized by Riley Construction — helping to gather winter clothing for those in need and put on toy drives and a book drive.