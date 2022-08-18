Master plumber Cannizaro an ‘embodiment’ of the American dream

Jessie Cannizaro swore that she wasn’t going to be a plumber like her dad, but fate intervened.

Growing up, she would go on jobs with her father during the summer and on weekends, and while she enjoyed spending time with him, she had her sights set on another career. Cannizaro wanted to be a veterinarian and take care of animals. She studied biology during her first year at college, where her interest in the subject began to wane because it also involved the study of plants and trees.

She took time off from school and later returned to pursue a degree in business. Her father later suffered a stroke. When he recovered and returned to work but needed help, Cannizaro stepped in.

She hasn’t looked back since.

In 2011, she started her own business, Milestone Plumbing. It began as a one-woman business and now has 14 employees.

“Jessie worked hard to achieve her goals and she has helped countless others along the way,” said Wayne Belanger, director of education for the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin.

“Jessie started a business during a major recession and thrived during the pandemic. Milestone Plumbing is a growing business that provides family sustaining careers for her employees. Jessie is the embodiment of the American dream.”

One part of her job that Cannizaro, president and master plumber at Milestone, enjoys most is helping clients work through difficulties.

“I love the team that I work with and am blessed that they have entrusted me to help lead us,” she said. “We are a family that looks out for one another and helps each other strive to be their best.”

Besides running the business, Cannizaro serves on various boards and committees, promoting the trades whenever she can.