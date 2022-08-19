Thomsen creating next generation of female leaders

Stephanie Thomsen joined the Walbec Group in 2019 following 14 years at an engineering consulting firm where she served municipal and transportation clients as a project engineer and project manager.

She is Walbec’s first director of business development and works with the leadership team to develop overarching initiatives.

“I have learned even more about the construction industry and applied my experience as an engineer and project manager to helping diversify and move Walbec into the private market,” Thomsen said. “Every day I see the positive impact the Walbec Group, through our six companies and thousands of dedicated employees, makes to Wisconsin’s public infrastructure and our private clients’ projects.”

Through her work with organizations such as the Fox Cities Chamber and Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin, Thomsen welcomes opportunities to volunteer at chapter-coordinated efforts. She serves on the She Builds Wisconsin steering committee and takes part every year at various STEM events for middle and high school girls. These include Smart Girls Rock and Expanding Your Horizons.

“Stephanie is passionate about empowering young girls to follow their dreams to build careers centered around math and science,” said John Bartoszek, vice president of Payne and Dolan. “She also is a role model for other women at Walbec and strives to develop future female leaders in the construction industry.”

Through Women of Walbec, Thomsen has served on the organization’s steering committee and the community service and outreach committee. In this role, she is directly involved with planning and carrying out service events such as a holiday gift drive for families in need and an item collection for homeless veterans

Additionally, Thomsen is a member of WOW’s mentorship program, in which she works with other women at Walbec. She has also been job shadowed by female interns looking to enter the engineering and construction fields.