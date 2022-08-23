Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / Wisconsin Center needs another $20 million for expansion project, with inflation and supply shortages to blame (access required)

Wisconsin Center needs another $20 million for expansion project, with inflation and supply shortages to blame (access required)

By: Ethan Duran August 23, 2022 9:51 am

The Wisconsin Center’s board said Friday it needed to borrow an additional $20 million to cover a budget shortfall, and officials said inflation and supply chain problems have driven up costs as the center expands, according to a report. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo