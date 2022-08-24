Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / raSmith founder named American Society of Civil Engineers fellow (access required)

raSmith founder named American Society of Civil Engineers fellow (access required)

By: Associated Press August 24, 2022 1:54 pm

Richard Smith, founder and previous owner of raSmith, has been named a fellow by the American Society of Civil Engineers’ board of direction. Being named an ASCE fellow, an honor bestowed on only 3% of the organization’s members, is someone who has made celebrated contributions to the industry and changed lives for the better. “I am honored ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo