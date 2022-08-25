Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / Concurrent enrollment is a UW-P bargain (access required)

Concurrent enrollment is a UW-P bargain (access required)

By: Associated Press August 25, 2022 3:24 pm

Psst, hey kid, yeah you, want to line your pockets with several thousand dollars? If you’re in high school and thinking about traipsing off to college in a couple of years, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has a deal for you, and it’s a good one.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo