Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter (access required)

By: Associated Press August 25, 2022 8:37 am

The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession.

