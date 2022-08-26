Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
EPA to designate 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances

By: Associated Press August 26, 2022 11:02 am

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday designated "forever chemicals" that have been used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances, clearing the way for quicker cleanup of the group of toxic compounds known as PFAS.

