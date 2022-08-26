Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements (access required)

Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements (access required)

By: Associated Press August 26, 2022 8:29 am

By MICHAEL PHILLIS Associated Press ST. LOUIS (AP) — In many cities, no one knows where the lead pipes lie underground. That's important because lead pipes contaminate drinking water. After the lead crisis in Flint, officials in Michigan accelerated efforts to locate their pipes, a first step toward removal. But other places are moving more slowly. That means as ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo