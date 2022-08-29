Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day (access required)

Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day (access required)

By: Associated Press August 29, 2022 11:35 am

President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, about two months before the election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo