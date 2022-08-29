Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in deadly Florida condo collapse (access required)

By: Associated Press August 29, 2022 12:58 pm

Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge.

