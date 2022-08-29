Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry (access required)

Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry (access required)

By: Associated Press August 29, 2022 7:36 am

Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo