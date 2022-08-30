Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / Indiana refinery fire not expected to hit gas prices much (access required)

Indiana refinery fire not expected to hit gas prices much (access required)

By: Associated Press August 30, 2022 8:18 am

A major Midwestern oil refinery shut down by a fire should reopen in the next few days, its operators said Monday, and industry experts said the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices in the region.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo