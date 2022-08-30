Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Madison, Dane County announce additional $9 million for homeless shelter building

Madison, Dane County announce additional $9 million for homeless shelter building

By: Ethan Duran August 30, 2022

Leaders of the city of Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday an additional investment worth $9 million in total toward the state’s first shelter for men facing homelessness. 

Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter.

