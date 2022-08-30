Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran August 30, 2022 11:53 am

1. AMOUNT: $21,978,103  AWARDED TO: Chippewa Concrete Services, Inc., Chippewa Falls  PROJECT: Concrete and asphalt pavement on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.  2. AMOUNT: $1,180,300  AWARDED TO: J.F. Ahern Co., Fond du Lac  PROJECT: Multi building boiler replacement at Lincoln Hills School in Merrill.  3. AMOUNT: $1,114,632  AWARDED TO: American Sewer Services, Inc., Rubicon  PROJECT: Sanitary and storm sewer relay in Milwaukee.  4. ...

