Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / AMERICA’S SUMMER OF FLOODS: What cities can learn from climate changes to prepare for tomorrow (access required)

AMERICA’S SUMMER OF FLOODS: What cities can learn from climate changes to prepare for tomorrow (access required)

By: Associated Press August 31, 2022 8:26 am

Powerful storms across the South, following flash floods in Dallas, Death Valley, St. Louis, Yellowstone and Appalachia, have left cities across the U.S. questioning their own security in a warming climate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo