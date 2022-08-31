Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Biocut Systems Headquarters In Muskego

BUILDING BLOCKS: Biocut Systems Headquarters In Muskego

By: Ethan Duran August 31, 2022

Biocut Systems, which does business as Xiogenix, has outgrown its current site and plans for additional growth, company president Don Melnikoff said. The company has gone from its roots as a tool-and-die shop to a provider of tissue banking and gene and cell therapy automation, the company said. 

