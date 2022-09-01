Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ethan Duran September 1, 2022 2:06 pm

A legal firm representing a group of construction and development interests formally filed an appeal Wednesday after a Dane County judge ruled in favor of an ordinance requiring high-rise buildings to be designed to prevent bird collisions. 

