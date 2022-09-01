Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Saukville approves 99-acre development project, includes housing for adults with disabilities

By: Ethan Duran September 1, 2022 9:20 am

Village of Saukville officials approved a 99-acre development to house adults with developmental disabilities on Wednesday. The proposal was in discussion for 15 years and will be the largest project in the village's history. 

