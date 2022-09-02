Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects (access required)

By: Associated Press September 2, 2022 6:52 am

President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are announcing on Friday $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and other sectors that will go to 21 regional partnerships.

