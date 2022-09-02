Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Nonresidential contractors struggle to find qualified workers as construction industry adds 16,000 jobs (access required)

Nonresidential contractors struggle to find qualified workers as construction industry adds 16,000 jobs (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 2, 2022 11:33 am

As construction companies added 16,000 jobs in August, nonresidential contractors are still limited by a lack of skilled labor according to a survey conducted by Associated General Contractors of America. 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo