Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / US hiring slows as employers add a still-solid 315,000 jobs (access required)

US hiring slows as employers add a still-solid 315,000 jobs (access required)

By: Associated Press September 2, 2022 8:29 am

America's employers slowed their hiring in August in the face of rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending but still added 315,000 jobs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo