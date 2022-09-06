Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Audit: Cost of delayed Minnesota light rail doubles to $2.7B (access required)

Audit: Cost of delayed Minnesota light rail doubles to $2.7B (access required)

By: Associated Press September 6, 2022 9:53 am

The cost of Minnesota's most expensive public works project has more than doubled to $2.7 billion in a decade, according to a legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project released Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo