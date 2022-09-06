Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Contractors, owners enter PLA for $100M Potawatomi renovation (access required)

Contractors, owners enter PLA for $100M Potawatomi renovation (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 6, 2022 9:43 am

General contractors working on a $100 million casino renovation project in Milwaukee have entered into a project labor agreement with laborers to include more apprenticeship opportunities and access to trades careers. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo