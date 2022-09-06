Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kohler, who led family company for 4 decades, dies at 83 (access required)

By: Associated Press September 6, 2022 12:01 pm

Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.

