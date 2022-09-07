Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / Cost of materials, interest rates halt plans for new Racine community center (access required)

Cost of materials, interest rates halt plans for new Racine community center (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 7, 2022 12:35 pm

Developers looking to update the Lakeview Community Center in Racine announced on Wednesday they would put their plans on the shelf for an indeterminate time as rising costs of materials and interest rates were grinding the planning process. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo