Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety (access required)

Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety (access required)

By: Associated Press September 7, 2022 8:38 am

At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo