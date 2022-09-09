Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word (access required)

By: Associated Press September 9, 2022 11:58 am

More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.

