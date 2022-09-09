Faith Technologies earns safety honors from NAWIC

Faith Technologies has earned the first-place Safety Excellence Award from the National Association of Women in Construction for the United States’ Midwest Region, and second place nationally, each in the subcontractor category.

This is the third consecutive year FTI has received honors from NAWIC for its proactive safety and health programs.

“We are on a path to zero injuries, and our safety efforts are focused on continual improvement,” said Rocky Rowlett, vice president of safety for FTI, in a news release. “We appreciate this recognition by NAWIC and are grateful for our team members who put safety first in all they do.”

NAWIC’s Safety Excellence Award is presented to NAWIC member companies who recognize safety as a corporate value and commitment. Companies must have implemented excellent safety and health programs and innovative solutions for creating strong safety cultures within their organizations. Judging is based on owner/upper management commitment, proactive safety and health programs, consistent enforcement policies, employee training, management committee initiatives and program implementation creativity and innovation.