Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Wisconsin waits for CHIPS chance while feds look for specialty construction jobs (access required)

Wisconsin waits for CHIPS chance while feds look for specialty construction jobs (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 9, 2022 1:49 pm

While President Joe Biden attended a groundbreaking Friday for a $20 billion Intel computer chip factory in Ohio, Wisconsin and other midwestern states have yet to announce federally funded semiconductor projects that could yield thousands of jobs in manufacturing and construction. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo