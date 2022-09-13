Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ethan Duran September 13, 2022 11:16 am

﻿ 1. AMOUNT: $2,924,000  AWARDED TO: The Cleaver-Brooks Co. Inc., Madison  PROJECT: Heating boiler purchase for Department of Health Services in Madison  2. AMOUNT: $1,229,596  AWARDED TO: Balestrieri Environmental & Development Inc., Elkhorn  PROJECT: Office building site abatement and demolition for Department of Administration in Madison  3. AMOUNT: $600,282  AWARDED TO: S&L Underground Inc., Lodi  PROJECT: Construction of a regional storm water basin in ...

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

