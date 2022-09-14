Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Construction / La Crosse schools’ $194M referendum will be on November ballot (access required)

La Crosse schools’ $194M referendum will be on November ballot (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 14, 2022 9:36 am

La Crosse residents will vote in November on whether to allow the school district to buy land and build a new high school for $194 million in the face of a budget deficit and aging district buildings. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo