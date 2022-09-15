Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Racine-based road-building contractor breaks ground on headquarters expansion

By: Ethan Duran September 15, 2022 11:46 am

A road-building contractor announced it has started construction for a $2 million expansion project for its home office in Racine. Another Racine-based company would do the building, the company said.

