Home / Construction / Hotly contested retail, apartments proposal in Brookfield to go before council (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 20, 2022 4:10 pm

Brookfield city council members will meet Tuesday to discuss rezoning plans for a proposed mixed-use building for retail and apartments. In a previous informational meeting, the city collected over 90 signatures for comments from residents and city officials in support of or opposition to the development. 

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

