American Asphalt awarded largest job from September WisDOT letting (access required)

American Asphalt awarded largest job from September WisDOT letting (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 21, 2022 12:30 pm

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has awarded over $8 million to American Asphalt of Wisconsin to rebuild nearly 14 miles of Interstate 39 in Waushara County, according to the latest round of lettings. 

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

