Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / WisDOT plans to build EV stations along state interstates with federal grant (access required)

WisDOT plans to build EV stations along state interstates with federal grant (access required)

By: Ethan Duran September 22, 2022 10:47 am

Wisconsin is one of 34 U.S. states to be awarded $900 million by the federal government to build a fast-charging electric car network, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced. The Badger State will get a total of $78.6 million over five years. 

Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo