Huggett promoted to VP of Central Operations at Boldt

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 23, 2022 7:54 am

John Huggett

John Huggett has been promoted to vice president of Central Operations at Boldt.

In this role, Huggett will provide overall leadership for the company’s Central Operations offices in the Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago markets.

Huggett has 26 years of industry experience and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering, and Construction Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also serves on the board of directors for the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin.

