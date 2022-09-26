Baltimore joins NAA as senior VP, Information Technology

The National Apartment Association has welcomed Angel Baltimore as the new senior vice president, Information Technology.

Baltimore brings technology and leadership experience to NAA. Most recently, she served as the vice president, digital strategy and e-commerce for the American Pharmacists Association, where her leadership brought about a multi-million-dollar, three-year digital transformation strategy.

Prior to Baltimore’s work there, she held technology roles with both the State Department Federal Credit Union and the American Institute of Architects. Baltimore is a graduate of American University and holds a Business Intelligence Certificate from Villanova University.

In her new position, Baltimore will use her vision to create, plan and drive the enterprise-wide information technology strategy. She will work closely with senior stakeholders and executive leadership to define the role of information technology operations in the broader association and how it can enable important organization-wide objectives. Baltimore will also lead NAA’s information technology team, which consists of operations and infrastructure, as well as data and applications management.